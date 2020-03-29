Khan: covid19 cases will spike within two weeks

Dr Fuad Khan -

FORMER health minister Dr Fuad Khan says because of citizens’ “don’t care” attitude over the past weeks, there will be a spike in the number of covid19 cases in TT.

He is also warning that the country needs far more ventilators than it has at present to deal with the pandemic.

There are currently 76 confirmed covid19 cases and three deaths, and one person has recovered.

Khan said people have been operating as if they have “no care for social distancing.”

On Sunday, by phone, he told Newsday, “When I look and see how people (are) on Charlotte Street and in the market...people don’t care. When you look around you see everybody in close contact waiting on the grocery to open...There’s no social distancing except when you’re home.”

Last Tuesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said there are 138 ventilators available at present in the public healthcare system.

Difficulty in breathing is one symptom of covid19, which affects the lungs. Mechanical ventilators pipe oxygen into patients’ lungs via a tube inserted into their throats.

Khan said not only more ventilators, but more beds and more health care workers will be needed because of the public’s negligence.

“You need much more ventilators than that. You need at least 500-1,000. If you intend to be one up on this, you will need to get a lot more ventilators.

“The way Trinis are operating as if they have no care about social distancing, we will get a spike in the coronavirus and in respiratory difficulties within the next couple weeks, and they will need a lot of ventilators."

He added that these ventilators are not only needed by those with covid19 but for people with other respiratory issues as well.

“Once you are respiratorily distressed and your oxygen levels start to decrease, you need a ventilator.

"You don’t necessarily need to have the coronavirus. You could have severe pneumonia, influenza…”

While there are manual ventilators called bag-mask valves, he said they cannot be used as a substitute for something this serious, as a health care worker would have to be pumping each bag and they would get tired.

He said mechanical ventilators are quite costly, and since they are currently in high demand globally, it may be difficult to secure larger numbers.

On the number of ventilators TT currently has, he said, “I think they (the Health Ministry were hoping people had more sense and would stay at home. But apparently Trinidadians don’t have that level of intellect. They really playing the fool.”

From Sunday at midnight, only essential workers will be allowed to go to work as hundreds of businesses shut their doors until April 15.

Khan warns that the crisis will go on for far longer.

“Everybody feel because the government say April 15, everything will be over by April 15.

"That is crazy thinking.”

He urged the public to comply with the government’s continued pleas to remain home.

Newsday tried to contact Deyalsingh for a comment but all calls and messages went unanswered.