Glasgow tells TTFA to co-operate with FIFA

Randy Glasgow

POPULAR event promoter Randy Glasgow has given his opinion on the current situation concerning the TT Football Association (TTFA) and FIFA.

Glasgow believes former president William Wallace and the now disbanded TTFA executive should not battle FIFA on their decision to appoint a normalisation committee.

FIFA appointed a normalisation committee on Friday to run the affairs of the TTFA for a maximum of two years, which will mainly be responsible for clearing the $50 million debt the local football body is currently facing.

Wallace was elected as president of the TTFA in November 2019 and inherited the heavy debt. Wallace and his team are now looking at their legal options with the help of sports lawyers Dr Emir Crowne and Matthew Gayle.

In a release to the media, Glasgow said, “FIFA made the rules and only they could alter it, which means you cannot and will never win them.”

Glasgow encouraged TTFA to not take any legal action against FIFA. “My advice to TTFA – save your legal fees and co-operate with FIFA and its team. Two years is not far away. If you won an election once you could win twice. By then all the debts will be paid off and resources needed to move forward will be available. Why the resistance?”

Glasgow believes the normalisation committee will benefit TT football. “Think it over chairman Wallace and your team. If you have the national interest, footballers (and) other stakeholders at heart please let the national restructuring and rebuilding start immediately.”