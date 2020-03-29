Covid19 cases up to 78

Image courtesy CDC

There are now 78 confirmed cases of covid19 in TT.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a release on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 525 samples have now been tested. One person has been discharged and three patients have died.

Earlier on Sunday, there were 76 confirmed cases.

The updated release said the first of the two new cases was a "close contact of someone who tested positive for covid19," and the second is "pending epidemiological investigation."

The confirmed cases are being treated at the Couva and Caura hospitals.