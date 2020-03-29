Coping with covid19

A train commuter wears a mask to protect himself from covid19 in Hong Kong. -

Emily Dickson

We all know that that no matter where you go, you’re bound to run into a Trini.

As a Trini travel writer overseas, I’ve run into Trinis in unexpected places, like souvenir shops in Malaysia, supermarkets in China, beaches in Mexico, and small towns in Canada. We are truly hot-footed people, so it should come as no surprise that there are Trinis on every corner of the globe dealing with, and struggling through, this unprecedented covid19 crisis.

I’ve rounded up first-hand accounts from five Trinis in five different regions to see the differences in their experiences. These range from cities in Asia, where the crisis first erupted, to Europe, where the virus is at its highest, to the Middle East, which is expected to be the next hot spot, and Australia, where the numbers are low, but likely not for long.

Richard –

Hong Kong

“What the rest of the world is experiencing now is what we experienced more two months ago. Yes, there was a run for toilet paper and long lines for masks, but the panic buying has stopped now.

“All schools have been closed since Chinese New Year, and people are working from home. People arriving in Hong Kong now have to wear a tracking bracelet and self-quarantine.”

The subways are half-empty, the streets as well, lots of businesses and restaurants have closed and hotels are struggling, as you can imagine.

“It’s strange to see an entire population wearing masks. The west makes fun of it but at least if you are sick and don’t know it yet, you won’t be spreading it as much.”

Steffi – Japan

“I’m a teacher on the JET Programme and don’t know when my students can return to school.

“Just like what Richard described in Hong Kong, here you see everyone wearing masks and empty trains. My picture is from the bullet train in Tokyo. Usually this is full, with people struggling to find seats. It’s empty these days. Every train is empty.

“Japan has been dealing with the crisis for almost two months. I think things are slowly returning to normal, because no one in Japan really knows any kind of figures or how bad it is. The government is not saying anything, and the hospitals are refusing to test for the virus.”

Atiba – Bahrain

“It’s really quiet here in Bahrain. People are practising social distancing, schools are closed, and some people are working from home. Places like cinemas, mosques, gyms and restaurants have shut temporarily. Flights have been reduced, people who show symptoms

are being quarantined, and those arriving in Bahrain are being asked to self-quarantine. Face masks are in limited supply, and prices have been capped by the government. They’ve even shut down a few drugstores that tried to make a profit.

“The government is also charging those who spread misinformation online about the coronavirus.”

Nathalie – Germany

“Here in my town things seemed fine up to about a week ago – which was the last time I went out! I saw people going out their business, getting haircuts, shopping and whatnot. The ice cream shop was open, as were the coffee shops, and I’ve seen people happily sitting and chatting inside.

“I don’t see any social distancing so far.

“Groceries are well stocked, although I wonder, for how long?”

Mala – Australia

“Reality is only now hitting Australia.

“The government’s response has been very inconsistent. They told people to work from home, but kids are still going to school.

“ They had to close Bondi Beach after people ignored the social distancing rules and went out liming.

“And unbelievably, just a few days ago, they allowed a cruise ship to dock in the Sydney Harbour!

“We are only now catching up with the rest of the world in terms of closing our borders.

“In terms of shopping, you can’t always find pasta or toilet paper. You are limited to one pack of paper towels and toilet paper, two packs of pasta or rice.

“It makes me think of wa times. Except we’re fighting an invisible enemy.”

https://thetravellingtrini.com