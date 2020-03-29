CoP tells police: Join in day of prayer

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Hours before non-essential movement will be restricted in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has issued a media release encouraging officers and their relatives to pray through any difficulties they may face.

In the release, Griffith said even as the police are making every effort to enforce the government's calls to stop congregating and secure the nation, officers themselves should join in Sunday's day of prayer and seek strength from God during challenging times.

"Nothing we do, can be achieved without the help of the Almighty God. We need God to take us through our day and certainly, we need God to take us through this crisis. So we join with the National Community today to celebrate a National Day of Prayer called for by the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

"I wish to assure both our officers and their families, we are taking the necessary precautions. We have given PPE equipment to our officers who are on the front line. We have changed the way we do things. Every care and attention has been taken at our facilities to ensure that our officers and the members of the public whom we serve, are safe."

Griffith said while he knew the task ahead would not be easy, he sought to assure the public that he and the police would look after the public's well-being and security.