Christian council: 'Pray as you've never prayed before'

St John's (London) Baptist Church on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain remains closed like many churches as a safeguard against the spread of covid19. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

The Christian Council of TT (CCTT) is calling on the people of TT to be strong, obey leaders’ advice and protocols, and to “pray as we have never prayed before” during the covid19 pandemic.

In A Message of Hope for the Nation, the CCTT quoted Psalm 31:24 which says, “Be strong, and let our heart take courage, all of us who wait on the Lord.”

“Yes, sisters and brothers in this time of uncertainty, we must or rather we need to stay focussed on our God. Be brave amidst the perilous time which has befallen us and by extension the world in which we live re: the outbreak of the novel covid19 virus. For we face a common enemy to our existence as humanity, as countries, as communities, and as individuals. Yet, be steadfast we declare to you, all who wait on the Lord, for it is the Lord who will deliver us from this present peril.”

It also noted that Romans chapter 13:1-6 encourages people to obey the instructions of those in authority because they were placed there to keep watch over God’s people or be held accountable to Him.

Lastly, it highlighted Luke 18: 35-41 which recounted the story about a blind man who shouted to Jesus to save him as Jesus Christ was on his way to Jericho. People told him to be quiet but he persisted and was healed.

“We need to call on our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ to heal our land, and the nations of the world. We need to collectively bind together in prayer for the removal of this virus, which is steering our nation and the rest of the world into an era of great fear. We need to pray and seek our God in this time of trial, like the blind man who called on Jesus, for God will answer our prayers.”

The council's plea comes after some churches continued to hold services a week ago with more than 10 people. A public order has since made it prohibited to do so. However, most religions have been streamlining their services and worship online and with TV and radio broadcasts.

The Prime Minister hosts a national day of prayer at his official residence in St Ann's on Sunday which will be broadcast live.