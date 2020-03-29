Chief Secretary urges landlords to be lenient with tenants

Kelvin Charles -

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is pleading with landlords to be lenient with tenants as Tobago grapples with the effects of the covid19.

Tobago's tourism-dependent sector has already felt the impact of the virus as the majority of hotels and guest houses have temporarily shut down operations, placing an estimated 6,000 people out of work.

In an attempt to reduce the spread of covid19, the Prime Minister announced on Thursday only workers in TT's essential services will be allowed to report for duty within the next two weeks.

Charles urged landlords to be considerate to their tenants.

“This is not an easy time for any of us. The business sector and in particular those involved or linked to the tourism industry are going to be the worst affected," he said.

"However, I am appealing to all landlords and especially landlords of business places, to make every effort to avoid evicting tenants at this time and to give serious consideration to Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s request, to defer rental payments for your tenants.”

Charles assured the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is working very closely with the Government to ensure national relief initiatives are also easily accessible in Tobago.

He added the THA will work alongside the business sector in an effort to allow businesses to stay afloat during this period, "so they can still exist when the country and the world returns to a state of normalcy."

Charles said Tobago, like many parts of the world, has not been spared the impact of covid19.

The island has already recorded two confirmed cases of the virus, the second of whom is a health care worker at Scarborough General Hospital.

The worker and his family are currently in isolation but he is to be transferred to Trinidad for further medical attention.

"The situation is truly an unfortunate one and one that will affect every single person who exists, in one way or another."

Charles urged Tobagonians to band together to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We can get through this season but we will have to do it together. This is a time for compassion and consideration. Let us work as one for the survival of ourselves, our families and Tobago."

On Monday, the Government created a special $400 million temporary unemployment grant for people who may be affected by the impact of its covid19 restrictions on the economy.

People who have been temporarily unemployed or displaced owing to the pandemic will be eligible for a grant of up to $1,500 a month for three months in the first instance. The grant is to be administered through the National Insurance Board.