Changes in the world we knew

- Carol Quash

In just a matter of weeks, the world as we know it has changed dramatically. I would never have imagined that in my lifetime I would have been part of a global pandemic, witnessing a rapid transformation of institutions and cultures. And I certainly never thought I would see behavioural evolution in action – people quickly adapting to the inevitable changes taking place around them in order for them to survive.

The novel coronavirus, first identified in Wuhan, China in December last year, found its way around the world in a matter of months. It has infected hundreds of thousands worldwide and killed tens of thousands, and it seems far from over. It has caused lockdowns of towns, cities and countries; states of emergency; the collapse of health care systems; indefinite closure of schools, businesses, places of worship and borders; widespread unemployment; isolation and quarantine; fear and panic.

Amid all the havoc, though, people are finding ways to deal with what is currently the new normal. We, at least the majority of us, have relearned and are practicing basic good-hygiene habits. We are coughing and sneezing into our elbows or in tissue; we are frequently washing our hands; in the absence of soap and water we are using hand sanitiser; and we are practising social distancing, one of the most difficult cultural lessons for the people of TT.

But one of the most outstanding evolutionary behavioural pattern is our heavy reliance on technology, which was more of “a young people thing” just as recently as 2019. The same screens and digital devices that we as more mature parents have often threatened to “throw away” because our children have been spending too much time on them, have now become our lifeline. Computers, laptops, tablets and phones are the real MVPs of the digital world, and our reliance on them will increase even more as greater restrictions on movement take place at midnight. I for one am glad I didn’t make good on my threat.

They facilitate work-from-home options for those of us whose jobs will allow it; host virtual meetings; keep people virtually close at a time when social distancing is mandatory; keep us current on global developments on covid19 in real time; provide entertainment among other things.

But, as a parent, I especially appreciate how, on account of the virus, education systems have been forcibly catapulted into the 21st century, even here in TT. There is no shortage of online classes being offered around the world, through various platforms – some at a cost, others free of charge.

For the Warrenville-based Elite Educational Centre after-school lessons facility, the Zoom platform, used for video and audio conferencing, chats, and webinars, is the top choice because of its video and audio qualities and a number of features that make teaching easy.

“We are living in the computer age so it is right up my students’ alley,” Elite’s Marlon Kowlessar said.

“The novelty of this method of learning brought about a sense of excitement and confidence as we continued our preparation for the SEA,” after the premature closure of schools earlier this month.

“My students marvelled at the idea of using their computers to learn what they would have in a traditional classroom setting before,” and it came easy to them because manoeuvring through the digital world comes easy to them.

“Our sessions are interactive, informative and exciting as we are able to see live examples of various concepts, especially when doing the Comprehension passages.”

Kowlessar said prior to the closure of schools, he offered face-to-face after-school lessons for standards four and five students. But he foresaw what was coming and prepared for it.

“With the threat of the coronavirus increasing rapidly, I began to do research on various online sites as I anticipated the closure of schools. So when the government decided to shut down all places of learning, I was ready and able to make a smooth transition to the virtual classroom.”

Certainly good news for parents like me who find comfort in the fact that services like these give reassurances of continuity of our children’s SEA preparation through this global crisis.

“It's also a tremendous convenience as children are able to work from the comfort of their homes, saving parents the stresses of having to drop and pick up their children from classes.”

For him, though, given the choice, physical trumps virtual any day.

“I don't think anything can replace the face-to-face interaction in the classroom, especially with the age group that I work with. However, the virtual classroom is extremely effective and entertaining, making it the best alternative at this point in time.”

Other mediums, such as television stations, offer primary and secondary school classes, and individuals like former senator Lyndira Oudit are making good use of technology to offer help to students. “CAPE Caribbean Studies and Sociology students, I am willing to correct essays via email during this lockdown from classes. No charge. Let's do this! Message me with your contacts,” Oudit posted on her Facebook page.

But it doesn’t just stop at academics. Technology is allowing for any genre of learning on its numerous platforms. For example, as I have discovered while scrolling through my social media platforms, musician Johanna Chuckaree is offering online piano lessons. “Zooooooming with my Piano students online because the learning must continue!” she posted on her Facebook page. Meanwhile Elle Infinitt dance school did an online trial dance class on March 21, and screenwriter Teneille Newallo is offering Screenwriting 101 online, which will focus on formatting and structuring the first ten pages of a screenplay, in preparation for participants to go on to writing a feature-length screenplay.

The world of learning opportunities have opened up a hundredfold because of technology, and I have a feeling that at the end of this pandemic there will be no returning to the way we were. During this period of quarantine I intend to make use of as many of these opportunities as I can, and encourage my son to do the same so that when we get to the other side of this crises we will more disciplined, tolerant and productive.