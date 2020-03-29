Bhagwansingh's shuts all but one door

BHAGWANSINGH'S Hardware, one of the largest businesses in the industry, has decision to shut its doors at all but one location at its Sea Lots, Port of Spain, branch, effective Tuesday to April 15, with shortened hours.

The company issued a media release, saying the decision was one taken in consideration of the health and safety of the customers and staff at both Bhagwansingh's and Dansteel Ltd.

The Sea Lots branch will open to the public between 9 am and midday. The closed branches include Trincity, Chaguanas and Marabella, in addition to Dansteel in La Romain.

The company said it was standing in solidarity with the rest of the country "in this uncertain and challenging period in our history.

"As we monitor the situation daily, we remain resolved in our commitment to serving you and building a stronger and greater TT."