Athlete hopes to go home soon after covid19 tests

Caura Hospital one of the quarantine institutions for covid19 patients. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The 26-year-old athlete quarantined at Caura Hospital after testing positive for covid19, two weeks ago, was retested for the virus on Wednesday and is awaiting the results.

The athlete’s father, on Saturday, said his son was retested to determine if he is virus-free after spending over 14 days under medical care. The sportsman is expected to receive the results within the coming days and remains confident he would return a negative result. If negative, he would be retested again and if the result is the same, he would be discharged.

The athlete's father, who self-quarantined along with relatives, said the family eagerly awaits his return home.

“ Everything is fine, so far, with him and us at home. The retest was done about three days ago. The hope is for him to get discharged and return home, we miss him,” he said.

The athlete had travelled to Europe before his return to TT.

After arriving in TT, he competed at an event but fell ill and was tested for covid19 with a positive result. The athlete was admitted to the hospital while all those he came into contact with were advised to self-quarantine.

He has, however, been in phone contact with his father and has been in good spirits since admittance.

“He's good and was never really feeling bad at all. We are looking forward to him coming home It's been a tough two weeks for all of us and we just can't wait for him to get home,” his father said.

Sport officials and athletes who were in contact with the athlete remain in self-quarantine. They have no symptom of the virus and are awaiting confirmation from medical personnel on when to come out of the self-quarantine.

One person has been discharged from hospital after two tests were negative for covid19. TT has 76 confirmed cases and three deaths as of Saturday.