A shepherd's journey: 38-year-old leader celebrates Baptist faith

Shepherd Allister Joseph says the key to his faith, as a Spiritual Baptist, is an understanding of God's word. PHOTOS BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

When Allister Joseph was younger, he wanted nothing to do with the Spiritual Baptist faith. Now, he is a shepherd and leader at the at Mt Zion House of Prayer Evangelical Mission in Preysal.

Joseph, 38, has been a Spiritual Baptist for 11 years, and a shepherd for approximately six. He said his grandmother and parents were Shouter Baptists, but he never wanted to have anything to do with the religion.

As a young boy, he would attend thanksgiving with his grandmother, not for the religious experience, but for the “brown bag” of snacks and the roti they would get.

The older he got, the more negative things he heard about religion, causing him to separate himself from it. For example, he recalled in secondary school when religious instruction classes were held, he would attend the Pentecostal classes so he wouldn't be identified as a Spiritual Baptist.

“I was hesitant because, to be honest, I didn’t want to be a Baptist because of everyone else and all the misconceptions about the faith. A lot of people speak about the faith in a negative light. Just the stigma attached to it, I used to shy away from it.”

As an adult, he tried other faiths, but he said the teachings did not resonate with him.

However, after some trying experiences he had as a young man, he needed someone with whom to talk. He was encouraged to speak to Queen Mother Hilary Nedd who is the pastor of the Mt Zion church and a friend of his father. He told her about his doubts, and she brought him to a different understanding of the Spiritual Baptist faith. She also encouraged him to go to church and hear the Word of God. So he started attending.

He said between Nedd's explanation of why they did certain things, the connection he felt to the drums used, and the sense of family he felt, he knew it was the right place for him.

To him, the elders were like grandmothers. They would take a person under their wings and give all the guidance, support, and encouragement needed. However, he said the key to it all was knowing and understanding the Bible as well as being able to explain it. He was then encouraged to get baptised.

“Before being baptised you are taught what is expected of you by the Lord as a baptised person. You would have to make some adjustments to your life. I was taught so I was prepared for that journey. I started to grow and understand more, and I had a sense of belonging. You’re not just a member or someone who attends church but now you are a brother or sister. You are inducted into a family.”

He said he made many changes to his life and though he lost some friends who did not accept his decisions, they were all to his benefit.

“I was able to walk away from certain people and things and held on to God. I prefer mankind being vex with me than God being vex with me. I’m proud that I made that step years ago. It refined me, defined me and made me what I am today.”

About four years after his baptism, he said, he was called to go to the “mourning ground.” He described it as a place of seclusion and silence where, when they are ready in their hearts, Baptists can fast and pray with no distractions or interruptions so they could better understand themselves and to walk more closely with God.

The period of isolation is different for each individual and is decided on by a “pointer” who oversees the process. “You will explain your journey during that time to the pointer. Based on that and on their knowledge, you will be given a spiritual title. It’s called the gifting.”

He explained there were many titles. Those who are good with people and healing could be given the title of nurse. Those knowledgeable about various topics could be teacher, and those who oversee and protect, shepherd.

As a leader and shepherd, Joseph oversees and preaches to his congregation. He said there are several reasons why he loves the role. He said he is a “people person” and enjoys caring for his flock. He also likes being a voice to whom people would listen and being a person from whom people, even children, expect good things. He said although the title gives him a lot of responsibility because his life must line up with his title, he feels it is a gift.

Joseph said because of his journey in life, when people come to him with problems, he can identify with them. He said he is not afraid to share his experiences because it can help them to realise that if he could turn his life around, they could endure and make positive changes as well.

Joseph is a family man and must be an example to his nine-year-old son. He said his son recently told him he wants to preach, and Joseph realised he must be careful at church and at home. “I have to be circumspect and do the right thing at all times because my son is also looking at me.”

With respect to the Spiritual Baptist faith, he said he would like to see misconceptions about the it cleared up and growth as a people.

“We may not agree with each other all the time, but we could agree to disagree and still fellowship in love. I also hope we continue to grow and prosper and continue to worship in peace, love and harmony.”