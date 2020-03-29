513 tested for covid19, cases still at 76

Image courtesy CDC

The number of confirmed covid19 cases in TT remains at 76.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a release by on Sunday morning.

A total of 513 samples have now been tested. One person has been discharged and three patients have died.

The release said, “Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

“Forty-six positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together

“Three positive cases (are) from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.”

The confirmed cases are being treated at the Couva and Caura hospitals.

Several measures have been taken to urge people to stay in their homes to prevent the possible spread of the virus, including closing TT's borders and limiting the number of passengers in public transport.

From midnight on Sunday, only essential workers will be allowed to go to work as hundreds of businesses shut their doors until April 15.