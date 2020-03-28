US charters flight to take citizens home

- ROGER JACOB

ONE week after the UK repatriated their citizens from TT amidst the covid-19 pandemic, the US has chartered a flight for its citizens here wanting to go home.

In a tweet on Saturday the US Embassy said any of their citizens willing to leave can book a flight scheduled to leave at noon on April 1. The private charter flight will land in Miami.

Last week British High Commissioner to TT Tim Stew, on his Twitter account, reported that the British Airways repatriation flights were available on March 23, 24 and 26 "thanks to the TT Government."

In a media release issued on Friday, the US Embassy advised their citizens interested in returning to the US to visit the website www.tt.usembassy.gov, to complete the repatriation assistance form located in the March 26 alert on the covid19 page. Questions can be emailed to PortofSpainUSCitizen@state.gov with the subject line Return Travel to the United States. TT closed its borders on March 23 to all incoming international passenger flights.

The US Embassy asked that their citizens register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at www.step.state.gov. STEP allows the Embassy to directly contact citizens in an emergency.

The Embassy said they will contact their citizens as options become available and provide further instructions at that time and invited them to follow their social media pages for updates as well as their website, tt.usembassy.gov.

Those who are registering with STEP are asked to include their full name as it appears on their passport if accompanying a minor with their passport number, birth date and issue date.