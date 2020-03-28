UNC wants clarity on Army powers during shutdown

The United National Congress (UNC) says while the decision to restrict non-essential activities is welcome, greater clarity is needed on the nature of the shutdown and the powers of soldiers in enforcing the quarantine of citizens.

According to a media release from the party on Friday, the public was urged to be responsible and limit leaving their homes when possible to reduce the chances of spreading the infection.

The shutdown, that will be in effect as of 12 am on Monday and last 14 days, will be aimed at clamping down on the spread of the virus.

In light of that, the party is calling on National Security Minister Stuart Young to clarify the new regulations that would govern the announced joint police/army patrols.

The release said even with the urgent need to contain the spread of the disease, the rule of law should still be upheld and powers should not go unchecked. In a time of crisis government must resist the urge to take advantage of the situation by undermining the freedom and Constitution of TT's citizens.

The party also sought to assure the public that the respective regional corporations that fell under their authority would take the necessary measures to continue providing its services, once they fall under the Government’s newly defined essential services.