TTNA boss agrees with qualifiers’ postponement

President of the TT Netball Association Patricia Butcher. -

THE postponement of TT’s inaugural hosting of the World Netball Youth Cup Under-21 Qualifiers, scheduled for July 10-18 at the UWI Sport and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine, has been welcomed by the sport’s local head, Dr Patricia Butcher.

In an effort to reduce the spread of global covid19 pandemic, the top international meet has been rescheduled, according to International Netball Federation (INF) president Liz Nicholls. The deadline for player registration has since been extended to October 31.

While Butcher admitted TT would be losing out on a significant opportunity to promote itself as a sport tourism destination, she believes the best option would be to postpone the first-time meet as a precautionary measure.

“We had a local organising committee planning and putting things in place. But, because of the pandemic, we had to hold up a bit and we are being advised by the government and health authorities. The fact that it has been postponed is a good thing for us because of what the virus is doing globally. We will wait it out and get our chance to host the qualifiers,” stated Butcher.

Once the relevant authorities can arrest the pandemic within the coming weeks, the local governing body and INF will review their decision and a new date will be set for the Youth Cup. Altogether, eight countries were expected to come to TT to compete in the nine-team qualifier tourney.

“We would have visitors and supporters coming to the island so it would have been from a sport tourism perspective, a plus for us. But it’s out of our control at the moment and we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” she added.

Additionally, Butcher sent well wishes to our foreign-based athletes such as Kalifa Mc Collin and Daystar Swift (both in New Zealand) and Australian-based Samantha Wallace. She has been in constant contact with the trio who have been making full use of their time indoors by training in self-quarantine.

“I was in contact with them (athletes) and they are keeping us abreast with what is happening outside there with them. They’re all indoors doing home training, very much like what’s happening here. The airports are closed but we are sending our love and support to them during this difficult time,” said the president.