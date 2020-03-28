TT riders to alter training regimes

Nicholas Paul -

NATIONAL CYCLISTS, who previously preparing for the now postponed 2020 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, have been forced to alter their respective training regimes to suit the date change.

On Wednesday, the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) and the Peruvian Cycling Sports Federation, following recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO), agreed to postpone the regional meet which was scheduled for May 27-31.

In a statement issued by COPACI, the suspension has been implemented to prevent the expansion and spread of coronavirus. It read, “Once the situation allows it and the health and integrity of all the participants are assured, we can have a new date for it.”

This means TT will remain champions of the regional meet’s Men’s Team Sprint and Sprint events for a bit longer until a confirmed date.

At last year’s tourney, TT captured its best-ever medal haul, with Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble pedaling to the Team Sprint crown followed by another golden finish in the Sprint.

On Paul’s journey to gold, he shattered the Men’s Flying 200m world record and set a new time of 9.1 seconds. Bramble also added to the tally by snaring bronze in the Men’s Keirin.

This sudden change, according to TT Cycling Federation president Joseph Roberts will affect several of the cyclists’ pre-training but is necessary to prevent the spread of covid19.

“This is a pandemic, it is impacting on the entire world. If the Olympics is being postponed it’s only fitting that the same applies to the Pan Am Elite Championships. This would mean some adjustments to both endurance and sprint training programs and those athletes who were preparing specifically for this event,” Roberts said on Friday.

He revealed cyclists such as Quincy Alexander (sprint), Akil Campbell and Tyler Cole (both endurance) would be directly impacted as they were preparing for the competition. Roberts also urged citizens to maintain proper hygiene and practice self-quarantine to hamper the virus’ growth.

“However we all have to be mindful that in order to get ahead of covid19, it is imperative we practice social distancing,” he concluded.