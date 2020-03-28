TT now up to 74 covid19 cases

A passenger uses hand sanitizer provided by the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) at City Gate a measure being encouraged to prevent the spread of the covid19. - Ayanna Kinsale

TT now has 74 confirmed cases of people who have tested positive for covid19.

This was announced via a release by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning.

A total of 487 samples have been tested, while one person has been discharged and two patients have died.

“Of the number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

“Forty-six positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together, three positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise, separately.”

The confirmed cases are being treated at the Couva and Caura hospitals.

The Ministry, again, urged the public to practice proper hand hygiene, avoid touching their faces, avoid going in public unnecessarily and gathering in groups larger than 10.

Several measures have been taken by the government to urge people to stay in their homes to prevent the possible spread of the virus including closing TT's borders and limiting the number of passengers in public vehicles.

From midnight on Sunday, only essential workers would be allowed to report for duty as hundreds of businesses and other public services shut their doors for two weeks.