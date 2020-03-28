TT covid19 deaths up to 3, positive cases now 76

A third person has died of covid19, and the number of confirmed cases is now 76. This was announced via a release by the Ministry of Health at about 4 pm on Saturday.

A total of 500 samples have been tested, while one person has been discharged.

The latest advisory does not give details on the newest confirmed cases.

In a previous update on Saturday morning, the ministry said the number rose to 74 from 66 on reported on Friday.

This means ten people tested positive within 24 hours.

The afternoon update restated that most of the cases originate from the group of people who returned to TT from a cruise in Guadeloupe more than a week ago.

“Of the number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

“Forty-six positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together, three positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise, separately.”

The confirmed cases are being treated at the Couva and Caura hospitals.

On Friday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said TT was at the "tipping point" and anticipated a exponential rise in cases, if the almost 20,000 nationals, who returned to the country before the borders closed last week, do not self-quarantine.

The ministry, again, urged the public to practice proper hand hygiene, avoid touching their faces, avoid going in public unnecessarily and gathering in groups larger than 10.

Several measures have been taken by the government to urge people to stay in their homes to prevent the possible spread of the virus including closing TT's borders and limiting the number of passengers in public vehicles.

From midnight on Sunday, only essential workers would be allowed to report for duty as hundreds of businesses and other public services shut their doors for two weeks.