St James teen stabbed to death in Morvant

Leonardo Scott -

AN 18-year-old St James resident was stabbed to death in Morvant on Friday night, one week after his friend was shot dead.

Leonardo Scott, of Bournes Road, was killed while his friend, identified only as Bradley, remains hospitalised in a serious condition.

Police said Scott, known as Leo to his friends, crashed his mother's Nissan Tiida trying to escape his attackers. The stabbing took place shortly after 10 pm when he went to Coconut Drive, Morvant to drop off a female friend.

Last Friday, Joseph Chase, 19, also of Bournes Road, was shot dead while liming near his home. Chase was buried on Thursday and on Friday, Scott and other members of their car group, Different Concepts, gathered in memory of him.

Friends of Scott said he went to Morvant to drop home a female friend who was at the memorial.

Morvant and homicide police are continuing their investigations.