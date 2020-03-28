Social welfare cheques due from April 1

There will be a minor delay in payments via cheques only in April for recipients of social welfare grants (senior citizens’ pension, disability and public assistance grants).

So advised the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services on Friday in a media release.

The delay came as a result of changes in working arrangements among stakeholders. As a consequence, cheques will be delivered by TTPost from April 1.

People on direct deposit are not affected by this arrangement, the release said. They will be able to receive their funding directly in their bank accounts, as is customary.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused.