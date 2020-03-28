Round the clock patrols during covid19 shutdown

Gary Griffith -

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said during as the government has imposed measures to limit the movement of citizens to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the police will be on hand to ensure that citizens observe the regulations and obey the law.

According to a media release on Friday, Griffith said officers will be available to maintain law and order as the shutdown takes effect from 12 am on Monday.

“As Commissioner of Police, I give the assurance to the public that our officers will be acting professionally and will be interacting with the public in a courteous manner.

“I need to point out however, that we are willing to do all that’s necessary to ensure the safety and security of the majority of citizens and as such will not tolerate persons flouting the regulations.”

Griffith reminded the public that TT was not under a State of Emergency and the police remained the sole authority charged with maintaining civil law enforcement and carrying out arrests during the shutdown. During the shutdown which will last 14 days, the police will be supported by members of the defence force during patrols and other activities. Griffith also called on citizens to comply with the amendments made to the Public Health Ordinance as the police will seek to use moral suasion to get the public to comply with the regulations.

Effective midnight on Sunday, 85 ERP patrols with support from motorcycles, and patrols with the defence force will be operating round the clock to ensure citizens adhere to the regulations deter criminals who may try and take advantage of the shutdown.

Griffith said while essential workers do not require passes to travel, they should be prepared to explain the reason for their activities if questioned by the police.