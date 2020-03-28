Roget: Employers hard on workers in covid19 battle

Ancel Roget -

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) feels workers are being exploited as the country seeks to contain the covid19 pandemic. JTUM also wants the government to ramp up testing, tracing and containment of people to curb the spread of the virus.

“Workers are being subjected to longer hours of work, in some cases are being exposed further to the threat of covid19.

“Employers are refusing to put the necessary measures in place consistent with the vigorous health regulations to protect and safeguard the health of their workers.”

In a media conference on Friday morning at Paramount Building on Circular Road, San Fernando JTUM president Ancel Roget said more is needed to protect citizens.

He said, “While we support the stay home directive for two weeks, that by itself will not achieve the desired outcome. We believe that this directive should be swiftly matched with aggressive testing, tracing and containment.

“JTUM insists that testing should be made available to all public health centres, hospitals, private health facilities and nursing homes.”

Additionally, Roget claimed that the stresses of the covid19 crisis on the working population has led to abuse by some employers.

He claimed that there are employers who are refusing to pay workers who are self-quarantined.

Roget called on government to find a way to immediately address the needs of this vast number of people and workers who are at the lower end of the economic ladder.

“This virus does not respect opposition or government or political affiliations. All of us will be flattened in no time while we continue to squabble.

“We are asking that that be put aside, and we can take it back up later. But for now the priority has to be what is required to contain the virus,” Roget said.