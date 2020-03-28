Repatriation available for US citizens

US citizens living in TT will be able to return home by registering for the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme (STEP) available through the US Embassy in TT.

According to a media release issued by the US Embassy on Friday, citizens living in TT who want to return to the US are advised to visit the embassy's website, www.tt.usembassy.gov, to complete the Repatriation Assistance Form located in the March 26 alert on the covid19 page.

Applicants with questions should send an e-mail with subject line "Return Travel" to the US to PortofSpainUSCitizen@state.gov.

Applicants should also include the following information for each US citizen or US legal permanent resident guardian accompanying minor children in your family or group: full name as it appears on passport, citizenship, passport number, date of birth, date of passport issuance and expiration.

The Embassy will contact applicants as options become available and provide further instructions at that time.

Citizens are also asked to monitor the embassy's website and social media platforms for further updates.

Those already registered with STEP should that registration expires automatically based on the travel dates entered and you will not receive updates after that date so if necessary visitors should update their account to show they are still in TT.