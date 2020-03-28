PM mourns as eldest brother dies

PM Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister’s eldest brother has died.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, Dr Rowley said his brother “passed away peacefully” at the Scarborough General Hospital on Friday night.

He said, “I want to thank all those nurses and other health caregivers at Scarborough General Hospital for the care and attention provided to us all during his period of ailment.

“I pray not for the burdens to be made lighter but for my shoulders to be strengthened to bear them.”