"Pancake heaven"

PANCAKES still remain the epitome of the all American breakfast, high and mighty, light and fluffy, drenched with syrup, it's easily everyone’s favourite breakfast.

Each country has its own version of this mighty crepe, the French flambé it for their crepe Suzettes; they even sell them simply dusted with cinnamon sugar on their food carts at street corners in Paris. The Russians roll their caviar between its delicate folds, the Italians stuff them with ricotta and bake them in tomato sauce.

However, you serve them up the ingredients are always the same, flour, milk and eggs.

Instead of buying ready made pancake mix at the grocery why not try them from scratch this weekend.

Banana pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbs brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 tbs vegetable oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 egg

1 cup chopped ripe banana

In a mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl beat egg until light add milk and oil and banana.

Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir only until combined. Your batter should be lumpy.

Heat a non-stick frying pan; grease with a small amount of butter.

Spoon about ⅓ cup of batter onto hot frying pan and spread gently.

When small bubbles appear on the topside of the pancake and the edges look cooked then flip the pancakes, cook for a short while longer and remove to a plate. Keep pancakes warm while you are cooking the balance.

Serve with pancake syrup maple syrup or honey.

Yields 8 pancakes.

Option: Add ½ cup chocolate chips for a banana-chocolate chip variation.

Oatmeal yoghurt pancakes

3/4 cup un-flavoured yoghurt

½ cup skimmed milk

½ cup quick cooking oatmeal

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbs vegetable oil, or melted butter

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 tbs brown sugar

½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Combine the yoghurt, milk and oatmeal and let stand for about 10 minutes.

Beat egg add vanilla and oil.

Combine flour with brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Add the oatmeal mixture to the flour mixture and stir until combined.

Heat a non-stick frying pan; grease with a small amount of butter.

Spoon about ⅓ cup of batter onto hot frying pan and spread gently.

When small bubbles appear on the topside of the pancake and the edges look cooked then flip the pancakes, cook for a short while longer and remove to a plate. Keep pancakes warm while you are cooking the balance.

Serve with pancake syrup, maple syrup or honey

Yields 8 pancakes

Wholewheat apple walnut pancakes

½ cup wholewheat flour

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbs brown sugar

¼ tsp. salt

½ tsp cinnamon

2 tsp baking powder

1 egg

1 cup low fat milk

2 tbs vegetable oil

¼ cup chopped toasted walnuts (optional)

1 cup shredded apple

In a mixing bowl combine wholewheat flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon and baking powder.

Beat egg with milk and oil. Add apple and stir.

Add milk mixture to flour mixture.

Fold in nuts. Stir just until combined. Heat a non-stick frying pan; grease with a small amount of butter.

Spoon about ⅓ cup of batter onto hot frying pan and spread gently.

When small bubbles appear on the topside of the pancake and the edges look cooked then flip the pancakes, cook for a short while longer and remove to a plate. Keep pancakes warm while you are cooking the balance.

Serve with pancake syrup or maple syrup.

Yields 8 pancakes

Caramelised bananas

2 tbs butter

2 tbs brown sugar

2 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced

Sprinkling of nutmeg

½ lime

Heat a small saucepan, melt butter and add sugar, cook until bubbly and until sugar is melted, add bananas cook for about 5 minutes, until bananas are covered with caramel sauce, sprinkle on nutmeg and lime juice. Serve with pancakes and top with whipped cream.