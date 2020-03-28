Maxi-taxi drivers want help too

Commuters board a maxi taxi in City Gate in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Most maxis were not leaving the terminal until all seats were filled. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Taxi drivers are calling on Government for help after it announced all licensed public transport and public service vehicles must operate at 50 per cent capacity with immediate effect.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Friday, under the new Public Health Audience regulations.

The new measure applies to all Public Transportation Service Corporation buses, maxi taxi, omnibuses, water taxis, taxis or cars for hire and inter-island transport vessels.

Maxi-taxi drivers, in response, are asking government how will they provide for their families in light of the changes.

Richard Ramsewak, a driver who works on the Port of Spain to Chaguanas route, told Newsday drivers were on the breadline.

“We understand the situation but it’s how long we can hold on?

"The government doing all they can but we have to pay our debts. We have to get some kind of relief also. Everything could stop but your bills won’t stop.”

Dwayne Williams, disciplinary officer in on of the Route two Maxi-Taxi Association, said more drivers would be forced to stay home “because we cannot maintain ourselves with that. The cost of wear and tear and cost of living still the same. It just wouldn’t make sense we work on the road.

"We have to do for our safety and our passengers I hope they could put something in place to compensate for the 50 per cent we are about to lose.”

He said over the last week there had been a 40 per cent decrease of maxi taxis operating on the bus route.

Other drivers said after Sunday they will stay at home.

Jo Olliviere a Chaguanas taxi driver said, “From today I locking off work because carrying 15 passengers cannot maintain me. Right now we just are making one trip a day. Before we making all $1,500 a day, then we cut down to half what you think would happen when this comes into effect?”

He said help from the government would ease the blow. “Some people might say we greedy but we have bills.”

Ian Wisky, another driver said, “We're not being compensated for what we are losing and who can we go to for help?”

Route 2 Maxi-Taxi Association president Linus Phillip said he was awaiting a decision from the government on what assistance there would be for drivers that are now on the breadline.

“I did call the minister (of transport) for consideration to keep the transportation running even if the drivers could get their fuel cost for the day. When they come out and it's not profitable they will stop operating.”

He said Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said he would speak to the Cabinet about it.

“The most we can do is make a suggestion and, at the end of the day, they have to make the decision,” Phillip said.

Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association committee member Jason Mc Millan told Newsday the new measures were expected and some drivers were prepared to bear the losses.

He said while he understood the need to implement laws to maintain social distancing the drivers were left in a serious situation.

"Since the disease started in March, no government official has come to City Gate to sanitise it. Forget the maxi man.”

Mc Millan, that step was as important as maintaining and enforcing social distancing.

“Whether you have us carrying half the capacity or not, people still have to pass there to access the maxi."

Drivers agreed to buy their own cleaning agents and sanitise City Gate on Sunday.