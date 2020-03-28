Marabella police take anti-covid19 measures

The Marabella Police Station looks closed on Friday. - Vashti Singh

While the Marabella police station is opened to the public, officers placed two chairs barring access to the front door. Several signs relating to covid19 are posted in front of the building as well as a face sink with a bottle of hand soap.

One sign said, “Please sanitise using hand soap and proceed to face sink on your right before entering. Thank you for your co-operation.”

Written in capital letters, another said, “Stop!! Do not enter. Covid alert!!(sic)”

Police said the station was not closed and said they were doing their part to reduce the chances of contracting and spreading the covid19 virus.

Other stations in the Southern Division have undertaken similar measures aimed at protecting themselves and the public.

At St Mary’s police post in Moruga, police placed a caution tape barring access to the front door.

At Princes Town police station at High Street, there are also several signs relating to covid19.

One sign said, “Please use the sanitisation station before entering station please!”

On Thursday, the Police Commissioner ordered the immediate closure of the Arouca police station for sanitisation after an officer, with a recent travel history, developed flu-like symptoms this week.

The National Security Minister, on Friday in a media conference, said the station will reopen as soon as possible.