Le Hunte on mother’s death: She taught me to love selflessly

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte embraces his mother, Martina Le Hunte. Photo via Facebook. -

Martina Le Hunte, the mother of Public Utilities Minister and Senator Robert Le Hunte has died. She was 86.

The minister told Newsday, on Saturday, she was ailing for some time and died on Friday night.

“My mother was the wind beneath my wings. The silent force that ensured everything with her prayers and her kind words.

“She was one that taught me a lot about love, about kindness, about gentleness. And her love was what allowed me to give others freely.”

He said he is grateful for all the special times they shared together.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell shared his condolences in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

He said, “With all that is happening, remember to send your prayers and thoughts to those who are experiencing loss in their lives.

“I pray for God’s grace to be upon you as you celebrate her life and mourn her loss.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister also announced the death of his eldest brother, Matthias Joseph. He was 81.