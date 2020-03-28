Kamla's risk was for all of us

THE EDITOR: In 1986, as a member of the PNM then, many of us stood to rebuild the party by supporting the charisma and grit of Patrick Manning. What made us successful in the 1991 elections was Manning's ability to be honest with the country and show up the untruths of the NAR Government.

In 2010, I must admit although he faced numerous allegations, I opted to vote for Mr Manning because of one feature, his ability to always talk for country as opposed for political gain. Over the years I have seen that same tone from Kamla Persad-Bissessar and on Wednesday I saw further proof that she is not in this for political points but rather for the interest of citizens.

Many criticised her for confirming TT's first covid19 fatality. However, let's put something into perspective: Kamla is one of the most experienced MPs and as a result, would have known there would be a level of public backlash for issuing the statement before the Ministry of Health.

Why then would she have done it still? I believe Kamla chose country over politics by opting to take any backlash for the sake of our population being aware of the death and the need to take this thing very seriously.

Our population must understand that the Minister of Health was asked this question twice during the day yet did not answer. This government made a promise to be transparent at all times with us, yet their actions on Wendesday on a most grave matter suggested differently.

Our country must further understand that shielding us from even bad news is not cushioning the population but actually abdicating government's national responsibility to keep the citizenry informed as soon as possible on matter of national importance.

Minister Deyalsingh has to understand citizens like myself do not want news so we can be political but we want news in a timely manner so we can pray about it and we can adjust our lives accordingly. Thank you for taking the risk Kamla. Let us not blame the messenger, but rather, look at the message.

ROBERTA JAMES

Arima