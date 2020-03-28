It was most irresponsible of her

THE EDITOR: I must condemn the Opposition Leader's action of releasing news of the first covid19 death in TT, in the strongest way possible. It was highly irresponsible and breached established protocols for information release. To me, it was designed to cause panic and undermine the great efforts being made by government to protect citizens in this crisis.

For a former Prime Minister with aspirations of high office once again, this was a clear demonstration of rash and thoughtless action, without taking into account the sensibilities of a grieving family. For this reason alone, her release should have been held back until the official notification had been made.

Established protocols have been put in place for the release of information to not only update the population but ensure that panic does not ensue. The only thing more detrimental than the virus itself is a level of fear and panic which may have dire consequences.

I feel very comfortable that adequate information was being released and was being done via the proper channels. Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s actions undermined these systems and protocols.

In this coordinated fight against covid19, I believe the government is doing a world class job. We have moved early and as a result we have limited the consequences. From the general sentiments expressed across the political divide, I gleaned that citizens are of the same opinion.

I condemn and reject this irresponsible behaviour on the part of the Opposition Leader and her team, who cannot seem to put politics aside to unite with the government in a crisis. I urge her and the UNC and their operatives, to please stop misbehaving.

V. LALLA

Chaguanas