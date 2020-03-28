Ironies in a covid19 era

THE EDITOR: As we venture outside, we may feel that we live in a different world. Sort of an alien feeling. Many look on in disbelief, some being optimistic and a few not even chancing venturing into the unknown unseen danger that lurks outside.

If one follows developments locally and internationally, anxiety and fear may become part of one's daily living. What we were accustomed to, what we enjoyed and perhaps even took for granted, has all drastically changed in a few weeks as our nation joined in the battle against this global pandemic. All in all, the virus teaches us many lessons that life can offer.

An irony of covid19 is that one of the often ignored but most basic rules of personal hygiene, washing your hands, is now fashionable and indeed, a critical part of the daily regimen of life for billions around the world.

Then there is the irony of social distancing but being closer than before with loved ones. Now, more than ever people are truly becoming their brother’s keeper. Businesses are giving back to humanity by feeding the children and offering assistance to the poor.

Another irony is of no school but the home becoming the core institution of learning. Parents and guardians being there for their children like never before. Values of obedience, respect, good mannerisms and attitudes and values being taught in homes daily. Children find respect and love at home and parental involvement and care is more than ever.

A major irony of no political meetings in a general election year, but the meeting of political leaders to find solutions on a way forward.

The irony of not going to the bars with friends but sharing close time with the immediate family members we know and love.

The irony of not going to a religious place of worship but humanity shining the love of God in their very existence. Prayer becoming more prevalent in an individual basis.

The coronavirus will end but the lessons it has forced us to learn, or re-learn, will only make us stronger and resilient. Fear not, we will get through this together.

EMANUEL DEONAT

Via e-mail