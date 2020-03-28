Despite loss of productivity, TTMA commends gov't for covid19 measures

The TT Manufacturer's Association (TTMA) extended thanks to the government for implementing measures to control the spread of the covid19 virus and said, despite a loss in productivity that may result from these precautions, it was a necessary move to secure the public.

According to a media release on Friday, the TTMA commended the government for allowing the temporary closure of non-essential services and businesses in order to minimise infection among the public. Despite the loss of productivity for this period, the TTMA was optimistic that the country would be able to recover from this setback and vowed to find new and innovative ways of supporting its membership by doubling exports over the next 5 years.

According to the release, the association will also be compiling a list of its members to submit to Government – which identifies essential businesses and those non-essential businesses – that need or require special allowances.

Those will include but not be limited to allowances for maintenance of equipment, security services and for receiving containers on route, during the period of restrictions.

The association urged businesses listed as essential services to spread their cash flow over the next few months to treat with recessed revenues to manage in the short term. The situation remains fluid and the TTMA continues to keep work with the Government to ensure business may continue at some reasonable level, for their own survivability and that of the economy.

Clients and public are advised that the TTMA will continue to operate remotely and are advised to contact the association by e-mail on the www.ttma.com website or on its Facebook page.