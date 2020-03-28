CoP: Police to monitor groceries for supplies rush

Gary Griffith -

The police are keeping "special eye" on groceries and supermarket to forestall any threats to their patrons and security. Commissioner Gary Griffith told Newsday anyone intent on breaking the law by attempting to overpower supermarket staff and security "will have to face the consequences."

Griffith said Friday the police would be paying close attention to groceries and supermarkets and will take measures to ensure shoppers and supermarket staff remained safe during the rush by shoppers for supplies. He said any law-breakers would be dealt with.

One officer from the Port of Spain Division said resources were being made available to monitor groceries to deter shoplifters as the public sought to gather supplies before the nationwide lockdown on Sunday night..

The officer said while there have been no reports of any such activities since the beginning of the covid19 outbreak locally, the police were not taking any chances. He said they intended to maintain law and order throughout the country.

"We were asked to keep an eye on the groceries just in case anyone got the urge to try and overwhelm the grocery staff and take what they want.

"Everything has been working smoothly so far but we were told to monitor the situation just in case the people get unruly. The groceries fall under essential services so they won't be closing down, but everyone thinks they have to rush because they don't want to be in Port of Spain in the coming week."