Coarse behaviour of hospital guards

THE EDITOR: The recent confrontation between media personnel and security guards at the San Fernando General Hospital begs of the question, who in this country has not been a victim of the coarseness of a security guard?

There have been many complaints by ordinary, law-abiding citizens about the crass and hostile behavior by security guards, some hired through firms in both the private and public sector.

However, the behavior of these guards at the hospital in the past, never come to the fore because reports to public and private administrators are often referred to the security firms and complaints to security firms always fell on deft ears. The incident in question had gotten public attention because the media was involved and was attacked even as the cameras were still recording.

The guards may have been following instructions by management but the manner in which said instructions were carried out leaves much to be desired. It certainly showed a lack of proper decorum and training. Just goes to show how bold and unscrupulous these security guards in question have become.

With the cameras trained on them they still continued to push the cameraman and hurl abuse in his direction. Security guards must be better trained for the job since they are, most of the times, the first ones members of the public will interact with on entering a Government ministry or public institution such as libraries, the immigration offices, hospitals, the airport etc.

Also, private enterprises such as malls, stores and shops, banks and insurance companies have security guards who are the first to interact with the public even before a CSR gets involved. The image of the public or private sector is often set by the person at the front and their behaviour sets the tone in which the client or customer engages with people of that establishment, be it state or private.

Could it be that security guards may be among the minimum wage bracket, hence the level of education and interactive skills displayed? There should be a national certification and training for all seeking to fill security guard positions. The, 'take anyone who walks through the door' policy just does not suffice in this instance especially in our modern, sophisticated times.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas