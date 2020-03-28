Chaguanas lawyer asked to return $.1m deposit

Ashmead Mohammed, 47. -

AN attorney from Chaguanas has been asked to return $120,000 on behalf of his clients, to a Claxton Bay father and son who are claiming they could not complete a sale agreement on a property they purchased.

Amar Mohammed and his father Ashmead are contending that they paid the deposit sum of $120,000 for the property which comprises a house and parcel of land in Claxton Bay. Acting on behalf of the father and son, attorney Jai Narine sent a legal letter to attorney Taradath Singh who is acting for Sandra Ann Soogrim and Vishram Joey Soogrim.

The Soogrims, according to Narine, are owners of the property.

Narine told Singh that there was a sale agreement dated May, 21, 2019 for the Mohammeds to buy the property which is in the name of the Soogrims.

However, Narine told Singh, the Mohammeds decided to repudiate the agreement because his (Singh's) clients failed to provide a cadastral sheet for the property. A cadastral is a large-scale map showing the boundaries or subdivisions of land, for the purpose of ascertaining true ownership.

Narine told Singh that the Mohammeds needed the cadastral to take to the bank they do business with, to complete the transaction.

He went on to say in his legal letter to Singh that it was agreed that the Mohammeds would return the keys to the property and the $120,000 deposit repaid. To date, the attorney added, it has not being done despite return of the keys.

Narine wrote again in February to attorney Singh demanding the payment.

Singh replied to Narine's letter and referred to the sale of agreement. He told Narine he had failed to attach a copy of the agreement to his letter to him. Singh said, "It is in these circumstances and geared towards an amicable resolve, that we humbly request a copy of same which seems to be the basis of any intended action."

Narine wrote back to Singh last month reminding him that he is still awaiting the $120,000 and if his client fails to comply, he will file a High Court action to recover the money.