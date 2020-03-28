Bar owner charged for breaking covid19 law

Bar owner Daryl Sirju charged for running his business in breach of the Public Health Ordinance regulations. -

The owner of a bar in Central Trinidad who tried to cash in on month-end sales reportedly ignoring an order compelling him to close his business to prevent the possible spread of covid19 has been arrested and charged.

A statement from the police said the 29-year-old man identified as Daryl Sirju was allegedly caught red-handed running his business at Southern Main Road in California on Friday night.

The statement said officers were alerted to the breach of the Public Health Ordinance regulations which mandates the closure of bars, in-house dining at restaurants, casinos and other clubs until April 20.

Police went to the location and found the bar opened for business and sales being conducted.

Under the Public Health (2019 Novel Coronavirus) Regulations, it is an offence for any person, to conduct the business of a bar, whether or not the person is a licensed person under the Liquor Licences Act.

Police are reminding the public that anyone who contravenes this regulation commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for six months.

"The TTPS also takes the opportunity to advise the public that all Police Divisions, as of March 25, commenced telephoning and visiting selected persons, who were ordered to be in self-quarantine by the Chief Medical Officer and his authorised staff."

Close to 20, 000 people who arrived during the last two weeks have been advised to isolate themselves from public activity in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus which has so far claimed two lives and infected 74 people.

It said while many people have complied with the request, some have not. The police have been provided with a list of all those people, their address and telephone numbers.

The police warned people not to breach their quarantine order, nor break the laws that are in force to prevent the spread of the virus.

Such offenders can be arrested and/or prosecuted for offences.