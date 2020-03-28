Arrangements for tax payments in place

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. -

DESPITE the Prime Minister's announcement that non-essential services and activities will be suspended from midnight on Sunday (March 29) until April 15, arrangements have been put in place for the payment of quarterly corporation tax payments which are due at the end of this month.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made this announcement in a statement issued by his ministry on Thursday. Imbert said the Board of Inland Revenue's (BIR) offices will be open on March 31 "to allow taxpayers to make quarterly payments of corporation tax and income tax that fall due at the end of the current quarter on that day."

The BIR was one of several essential services identified on Friday by National Security Minister Stuart Young that will continue to operate with minimum essential staff after midnight on Sunday.

Also on Friday, there was no rush of people outside of the National Insurance Board 's (NIB) office in San Fernando, compared to Tuesday when people came access the salary relief grant announced on March 23 by Imbert. When Newsday visited the office, the gate on the compound was partially opened and very few people were seen entering and leaving the building, after having followed covid19 protocols.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NIB urged customers to visit its service centres only for specific reasons such as to make contribution payments by cash or apply for a funeral grant.