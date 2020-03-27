Two Whiteland cousins killed in accident at Tableland

An accident on Thursday night at Tableland claimed the lives of two cousins from Whiteland, near Gasparillo.

Sita Bhagwan, 41, and the man identified only as Papoon, both of Paradise Avenue, died at the scene near Manicou Trace in George Village. Bhagwan’s common-law husband, 52-year-old Bachoo Baboolal escaped with non-life-threatening injuries as did the truck driver.

Police said shortly after 7 pm on Thursday, a 29-year-old man from Forest Reserve Road in Fyzabad was driving the trailer truck loaded with steel pipes on the Naparima/Mayaro Road.

On reaching an incline near Manicou Trace, the truck had a mechanical failure causing it to roll back. It collided with the white Nissan Medalist behind, driven by Papoom, pushing it into a river. Bhagwan, who was a back seat passenger, and the driver, died at the scene.

Baboolal was seated in the front.

Police, among them ASP Williams, Insp Pacheco, Sgts Hajaree and Sankar, Cpl Narine, WPC Beetan and PC Sooknanan, visited the scene.

Under the supervision of FSO Samrath, Princes Town fire officers removed the wrecked car from the river.

Cpl Narine of the Tableland police station is investigating.