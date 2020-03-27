TTFA lawyers give FIFA more time

William Wallace. -

THE lawyers for former TTFA (TT Football Association) president William Wallace – Dr Emir Crowne and Matthew Gayle – are giving FIFA, the world’s governing body for football, more time to withdraw their letter to the former TTFA executive, in which they stated their desire to implement a normalisation committee.

TTFA general secretary Ramesh Ramdhan said on Tuesday, “They (lawyers) are giving FIFA some more time to withdraw the letter. But they advised that we have 21 days to file an appeal to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport).”

Asked how much time FIFA has been given, Ramdhan replied, “certainly within the 21 days.”

Last week, Wallace, through his attorneys, threatened FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura with formal legal proceedings.

The attorneys described the committee as “attempted unlawful interference in the operation of the sovereign body”. FIFA was given until 8 am on Monday to respond.

Dr Crowne and Gayle also issued a pre-action protocol letter to TTFA finance manager Tyril Patrick, who was named by FIFA to head the local governing body, until the normalisation committee was implemented.

However, Patrick, on Saturday, decided against taking up the offer, leaving the TTFA without a head.