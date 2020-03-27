Tobago gets second case of covid19

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded its second confirmed case of coronavirus (covid19).

In a statement on Friday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the patient is a healthcare worker at Scarborough General Hospital.

It said the patient is unwell and will be transferred to Trinidad for further treatment.

The division said meetings have since been held with staff at the hospital to inform them of the situation and to provide them with the necessary psychological support.

The hospital will also be deeply sanitised and the scheduled regular cleaning and disinfection will continue.

The news of Tobago's second case of covid19 came less than a week after the division announced that the island had confirmed its first case. That was one of two returning nationals who fell ill while in quarantine after returning to Tobago on an international flight.