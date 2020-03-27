THA labour division leads by example

Work from home arrangements for staff who do not have support to care for their children as well as for those who suffer from lifestyle diseases or life-threatening medical conditions, are among the measures contained in a policy drafted by the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (covid19) pandemic in Tobago.

The division's secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack said the policy can be replicated throughout the divisions of the Tobago House of Assembly.

Addressing the post-executive council media briefing on Wednesday at the Scarborough Library, Melville-Jack said members of staff with young children, who do not have the support system to care for their children as a result of the closure of school should be given the option to work from home or to work on a shift basis, with the approval of the division's administrator.

Regarding this provision, however, she made it clear no decision has yet been made on pandemic leave.

"I know when I say that, one question that will come up would be pandemic leave," she told reporters.

"But pandemic leave is not yet official. The recommendations are still before the FGPC (Finance and General Purposes Committee) and by the end of the day (Wednesday) we should have some information from them.

"So far, they are awaiting responses or further issues coming from the private sector and labour. So as soon as those situations are ironed out, we would have a ruling on pandemic leave."

Melville-Jack said high-risk members of staff who have may be living with HIV-Aids, cancer, asthma, diabetes, leukaemia or sickle cell of any kind of blood disorder, should also work from home.

"As we know, they can contract those diseases more readily than others. They are the vulnerable members of staff among us. So, these persons should be encouraged to work from home."

She added: "In the case where they may not have the provisions which would allow them to work from home, we are suggesting that they still remain at home in order to minimise the risk."

Melville-Jack said these groups of employees should be allowed to stay at home without being penalised either through disciplinary action or non-payment of salaries.

However, she said staff working at home must provide either an e-mail or phone number so that they can be contacted at any time during working hours.

Melville-Jack said workers who are not ill should not stay at home "because we want the work of the division to be carried on as much as possible."

The secretary also announced changes under the division's grant and loan programme.

"The grant and loan programme currently under our division as a feature of the business development unit, will be increased to a maximum of $50,000 for the grants and $500,000 for the loans."

She said during the period April to December, grants will also include working capital.

"I am saying that before you were given a grant specifically for equipment for the business but now we will include working capital. The details are yet to be worked out. But that I can confirm at this point in time."

Melville-Jack said there also will be a deferral of loan payments for existing clients for a period of six months.

"So, anyone taking out a loan at this point in time will be privileged to have a waiver on their loan repayment for six months in the first instance.

"I am talking now about new loans, and all other lending policies will apply."

Melville-Jack said the policies will be revealed at a later date.