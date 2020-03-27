Senate restricts chamber numbers

President of the Senate Christine Kangaloo in Parliament on Thursday. - Ayanna Kinsale

ONE day after the House of Representatives announced that it would be restricting the number of members in the chamber due to covid19 pandemic the Senate has taken similar measures.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo informed the Senate Thursday the new arrangements were: the number of senators in the chamber at any one time shall be 15 (less than half the total) with eight on the Government, three on the Opposition bench and four on the Independent bench and senators were reminded to retain the quorum of ten during sittings. She explained the total does not include ministers from the House who may be present to answer questions or contribute to the debate.

Kangaloo said suitable arrangements have been provided for members throughout the Parliamentary complex. She explained if a division is called senators would be asked to return the chamber within a maximum of three minutes for the conduct of the division.

She said there will also be reduced staff capacity from 6 pm and senators are urged to be conscious of completing the business of the Senate at a reasonable time to permit the conclusion of the proceedings by 7 pm.

“I ask you to bear in mind that these arrangement are being made are being made for the safety of all of you and the safety of our dedicated members of staff.”

She said the new arrangements, together with the measures adopted on March 17, will continue until further notice. There are 31 members in the Senate: the president, 15 Government members, six Opposition members and nine Independent members. Later in the sitting Kangaloo commented that the Senate was “in extraordinary times”. “And we need to come together. The standing orders are there and provide for situations that we can have agreement with respect to how many speakers, the length of the speaker. So I urge everyone to try in the spirit of camaraderie that exists and in the protection of everyone here and the members of staff I urge everyone to try and arrive at some consensus.”