Scotia head encourages digital banking

Scotia Bank Ltd Managing Director Stephen Bagnarol - Jeff K. Mayers

With the covid19 pandemic gripping the world, it has brought many changes to the way people and entities conduct business and the banking sector has not been excluded.

With this in mind, Scotiabank is encouraging its customers to exercise all personal preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus and this includes using the bank's state of the art online, digital platform to conduct banking business.

Stephen Bagnarol, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Scotia Bank TT Ltd, commented, "this is a challenging situation for everyone. We’re in this together and we want to make sure we provide you with the digital tools and communicate how they can help you stay safe. We will get this through together. Please continue to take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your families.”

The bank, in a press release, reminded customers can complete many daily banking needs from home, 24 hours a day, through online banking and its mobile banking app.

This allows customers to view account balances and transactions, download statements, pay bills, pay credit card, transfer money between your accounts, transfer money to others at other banks, customise and receive Scotiabank Alerts, turn credit card use on or off.

In terms of Scotia's online enhanced security, your financial information and privacy is protected by the bank's high-security systems. Signing in to Scotia's OnLine is safer and more secure as a verification code will now be sent to your valid email address, every time you sign in.

The Scotia mobile app offers multiple layers of security - including support for fingerprint and face recognition sign in (depending on your device and OS).

Other banking options include ATMs where you can also pay bills, transfer funds and withdraw and deposit cash; teleScotia where tou have the freedom to bank 24 hours a day, seven days a week from any touch-tone phone in the country. If you have a ScotiaCard with at least one Scotiabank account linked to it, you can access telephone banking by 62-SCOTIA (627-2684).

Bagnarol said that as the covid19 situation continues to evolve, the bank is committed to doing everything it can to ensure customers’ needs are being met, while protecting the health, safety and welfare of our employees. Customers can reach out to via 62-SCOTIA where agents are available 24 hours a day.