Police ask home, store owners to be vigilant

Supt Wayne Mystar -

POLICE have noted a shift in criminal activities as the nation grapples with covid19. They are now asking home owners and grocery and supermarket owners to be extra vigilant as supermarket robberies and home invasions are rising.

Speaking with Public Information Officer acting Supt Wayne Mystar, Newsday was told criminals were now targeting supermarkets because they are open constantly. “Since we noticed this we have instituted a number of foot patrols, especially in remote areas with supermarkets.

“They are paying extra attention to suspicious activity in these areas,” Mystar said.

He also pointed out that, as more people are limiting themselves to their homes, more home invasions are being reported.

“Remember, if you see something, say something. Be extra vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.”