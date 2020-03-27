PM: No-one ‘stranded’ in Barbados

PM Dr Keith Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister rejected any idea of TT nationals being stranded in Barbados during TT’s closure of its borders during the covid19 global pandemic, addressing Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. Dr Rowley said the TT and Bajan Governments had agreed for the group of travellers in transit to TT to be housed in a mandatory quarantine in Barbados, under World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

“Nobody was stranded and left in the street. “When they make the WHO standard to be released, they will make their way here and be subject to the Chief Medical Officer.”

Accusing Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar of trying to score political points to claim his Government had made the group stranded, he urged them to leave the Government alone.

Rowley said the relationship between TT and Barbados was based on brotherly and sisterly love.

Otherwise, Minister of National Security Stuart Young said he had received a letter from someone in the chambers of attorney Gerald Ramdeen complaining on behalf of a TT national stuck in Suriname. Young said his reply was that the person has not yet lodged any application to be exempted from TT’s border lock down.