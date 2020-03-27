Minister: Employers should be flexible with covid19

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus - Vidya Thurab

LABOUR Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus has urged employers to be flexible with employees during the covid19 pandemic.

She was responding to an urgent question in the Senate Thursday on the course of action or recourse available to employees who are being denied pandemic leave by employers. The pandemic leave was previously announced by the minister for employees requiring additional leave due to the covid19 situation.

Baptiste-Primus told the Senate the matter of pandemic leave is before the Finance and General Purposes Committee (F&GP) of Cabinet. “I implore employers to be flexible and reasonable during this most stressful and unusual situation.” She said where employees were being denied the proposed pandemic leave either the employee or the employer should contact the Labour Ministry’s conciliation unit.

In the House Wednesday Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said the F&GP met on Tuesday and requested some clarification on two issues and that matter had gone to the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC). “And when we get the response from NTAC it would then be placed before the F&GP and then it would be sent to the Cabinet for final approval.