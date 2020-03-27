Man murdered in St James

A 55-year-old man is dead after being shot several times on Dibe Road, St James.

He has been identified as Joseph Daniel.

Sources said gunshots were heard at about 12.30 pm on Friday on Debe. Residents checked and found Daniel lying at the side of the road with gunshot wounds to his chest, stomach and right arm.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died.

His body is expected to be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.

The murder toll stands at 128 for the year.