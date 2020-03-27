Mad rush for supplies after PM's announcement

Customers wait to get in to PriceSmart, MovieTowne, Port of Spain, on Thursday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Almost one hour after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that only essential businesses would be allowed to open after Sunday night, scores of shoppers flooded the supermarkets across TT.

At Massy Stores, Westmoorings lines were reaching almost to the back of the store with over 30 people in one line. In a public announcement inside the store, shoppers were asked to use the markings on the ground leading up to the cashier for its three feet apart social distancing policy.

Customers were also reminded to wash their hands in the sinks near the main doors of the supermarket before entering.

One customer said, “I'm just trying to get some stuff. I'm not buying out everything.”

The store's operations manager told Newsday there had been an unexpected volume of customers from 3 pm.

Another customer carrying a full trolley of supplies said, "I came to the supermarket early to avoid the second wave of people coming.”

Shopping at PriceSmart, MovieTowne, Port of Spain was no different. There were over 200 people gathered in lines waiting with their trolley to enter the supermarket.

The lines were long enough to end in the underground parking area.

Godso Eze, a Nigerian doctor, told Newsday he came to stock up on food items.

"I'm just trying to top up the stocks. I already have a month's worth so I'm looking at another month's worth."

Customers leaving PriceSmart were seen purchasing large amounts of toilet paper, water and cleaning detergents. Only a few were seen buying food items.

A security officer told Newsday the influx began a little after 3.30 pm and some customers had been waiting in line for over an hour to get inside. She said the inside was getting a too crowded and management had decided to only let people in when other customers came out.

A cashier said, “As soon as the Prime Minister finish talk (sic), the crowd grew. There was a crowd since this morning but it's much larger now."

She said PriceSmart had put limits on rice, flour, water and adult pampers.

"People not really into the toilet-paper buying any more. They are more buying food and water. Goods are going so quick that we have to be restocking them while we sell them.”

There were no long lines at gas stations or pharmacies in Port of Spain.