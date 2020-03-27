Long lines at PoS credit unions, banks

Scores of clients of credit unions, banks and other similar businesses, are not only facing month-end lines, but the additional burden of social distancing, leaving hundreds lining the sidewalks of Port of Spain on Friday.

On Park Street at Eastern Credit Union – one of the largest credit unions in the country – there were groups of disgruntled members who went to make loan payments, withdrawals and deposits.

Most customers were told to observe social -distancing guidelines and to remain outside until it was their turn to be served.

First Citizens Bank, meanwhile, was surrounded by many more customers, although service there appeared quicker and more systematic.

When Newsday visited Eastern Credit Union, an employee was seen asking customers to have patience, form a line and remain orderly.

One customer said she had been to both First Citizens and T&TEC, to pay an electricity bill,and was done with both quickly.

"I spent less time at First Citizens and T&TEC than I did in this line. Their lines were big, but it was moving. It was orderly," she said. "This is not orderly."

There were other lines snaking through Port of Spain, with one outside the branch of Scotiabankon the corner of Park and Pembroke Street, just to use the ATM.

A sign was posted at the entrance to the bank which said the branch would be closed until further notice.

Newsday is trying to find out why the branch was closed and if any other Scotiabank branches are similarly closed.

All other banks appeared to have been working as normal on Friday.