JTUM: rein in irresponsible security guards

Ancel Roget - Marvin Hamilton

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has called for stringent action to be taken against the security officers involved in a scuffle with members of the media at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) earlier this week.

JTUM president Ancel Roget, in a media conference on Friday morning at the Paramount Building on Circular Road, San Fernando, said the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) must deal with the matter swiftly and responsibly.

He said, “Those who contracted that security company ought to rein them in and have them comply with the law and treat respectfully with media workers who are performing a specific function.

“Amalgamated Security and management, who are part on the one per cent, believe they are a law unto themselves, but those who are responsible for contracting them must ensure they treat members of the public with respect.”

On Wednesday a group of media workers reported that they were assaulted near a public car park by guards at the SFGH. A member of the media said SWRHA officials gave the media permission to capture video footage outside the hospital and not inside any of the wards.

The Media Association (MATT) also condemned the assaults on journalists by Amalgamated Security Services Ltd guards at the hospital, noting it is nothing new. It said there have been repeated calls for the hospital’s management to address the abusive behaviour of the security staff.

The SWRHA has said the matter is being investigated.

But a media release from Amalgamated said the guards saw a group of unidentified people taking video footage near the A&E department and told them to stop.

It said, “The estate constable alerted the officer attached to the SWRHA who approached the group and unsuccessfully tried to stop them from video recording, as a result of which an argument erupted.”

Amalgamated added that the group failed to identify themselves and misrepresented themselves, as they claimed to have an appointment with someone employed at the hospital.

It also said, “It was disheartening that reporters of the media seemingly cannot accept and support the fact that security officers and estate constables, as members of the essential services are so desperately needed during these challenging times.”

Amalgamated said the officers in question have been suspended and an investigation launched.

The media worker at the centre of the fracas, Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, suffered minor injuries during the altercation and is resting at home.